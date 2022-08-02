Big Island teen killed in 3-car crash in Pepeekeo; negligent homicide case initiated

PEPEEKEO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island teen was killed in a three-car crash on the Mamalahoa Highway, also known as Highway 19, in Pepeekeo, Monday evening.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 12.
According to crash investigators, a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Tyson Acacio, attempted to overtake another vehicle when Acacio lost control on the wet asphalt and spun into the oncoming lanes, crashing head-on into a 2002 Chevy pickup that was heading northbound.
The crash ejected both Acacio and a 15-year-old boy who was riding in the backseat of the Civic. A 16-year-old girl who was riding in the front passenger seat was wearing a seatbelt and was not ejected.
When first responders arrived they said they found both Acacio and the teen girl conscious. Acacio was taken to the hospital suffering from serious internal injuries. The teen girl suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
The 15-year-old boy, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio of Ocean View, was found unresponsive with critical injuries. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.
The driver of the Chevy pickup, a 40-year-old woman, suffered a broken right heel and addition minor injuries, investigators said. She was also taken to Hilo Medical Center to be treated.
A third car, a 2005 Toyota Solara that was traveling south behind the Civic was hit by debris from the crash, investigators said. A 58-year-old woman driving that car was not injured.
Investigators believe speed was the main cause of the crash for the road conditions at the time. The crash is still under investigation and is being categorized has a negligent homicide case, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
This was the 25th death crash on the Big Island so far in 2022.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.