Big Island teen arrested for arson after police find firework that set off Discovery Harbour brush fire

KAU, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police arrested and charged a juvenile with arson, after connecting him to a brush fire that burned around 10 acres in the Discovery Harbour area.
On Wednesday, July 6 around 1:50pm, Hawaii Fire Department and Kau police responded to a report of a brush fire that started under suspicious circumstances around Kahiki Street and Wakea Avenue.
The fire, which burned brush on vacant land, came close ta resident on Lewalani Street. Fire department was able to prevent the residence from fire damage. No injuries were reported.
Police learned through their investigation that a firework had been thrown into the heavy brush off Kahiki Street, which caused the fire. Police were also able to find the burnt firework during a search of the area.
Further investigation led investigators to believe that a juvenile male from Discovery Harbour may have been responsible for causing the fire.
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 1:45 p.m., the juvenile was brought to the Kaū police station by his parent and was booked for arson in the fourth degree and a firework violation. The case was forwarded to Family Court for more proceedings.
Big Island police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 267 or by email. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
