Big Island teen arrested after bringing 'gun' to Keaau school campus

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 17-year-old student on the Big Island was arrested on Tuesday after police said he brought a gun on campus at Kamehameha Schools in Keaau.
The gun turned out to be a harmless starter pistol, but resembled an authentic gun, according to Hawaii Island Police.
Puna patrol officers were called out to the school around 3 p.m. to a report a a student with a revolver at the high school campus. When officers arrived they learned that school security officers had already found and detained the student. They had also recovered the weapon.
Police were called by school officials after photos of the teen and the weapon were seen on social media. Officials said security approached the student and found the gun in his waistband. School officials said the student did not brandish the gun at school and the school was not locked down during the incident.
A starter pistols cannot fire projectiles because the barrel is obstructed by a piece of welded metal, police said.
The student was arrested on complaints of disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening in the first degree, and was taken to the Pahoa police station where he was eventually released to his guardian, police said.
“Though this firearm was not loaded or operational, we treat these types of threats to our schools seriously and will aggressively prosecute these types of incidents,” said Puna District Capt. Scott Amaral.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Robert Kamau of Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716 or email him at Robert.Kamau@hawaiicounty.gov.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.