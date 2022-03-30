 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island teen arrested after bringing 'gun' to Keaau school campus

  • 0
Police Lights Generic

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 17-year-old student on the Big Island was arrested on Tuesday after police said he brought a gun on campus at Kamehameha Schools in Keaau.

The gun turned out to be a harmless starter pistol, but resembled an authentic gun, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Puna patrol officers were called out to the school around 3 p.m. to a report a a student with a revolver at the high school campus. When officers arrived they learned that school security officers had already found and detained the student. They had also recovered the weapon.

Police were called by school officials after photos of the teen and the weapon were seen on social media. Officials said security approached the student and found the gun in his waistband. School officials said the student did not brandish the gun at school and the school was not locked down during the incident.

A starter pistols cannot fire projectiles because the barrel is obstructed by a piece of welded metal, police said.

The student was arrested on complaints of disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening in the first degree, and was taken to the Pahoa police station where he was eventually released to his guardian, police said.

“Though this firearm was not loaded or operational, we treat these types of threats to our schools seriously and will aggressively prosecute these types of incidents,” said Puna District Capt. Scott Amaral.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Robert Kamau of Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716 or email him at Robert.Kamau@hawaiicounty.gov.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK