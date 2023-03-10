Big Island student arrested after allegedly threatening classmates with knife

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A student at Hilo Intermediate School was arrested after allegedly bringing a knife to school and threatening other students with it.
The alleged incident happened back on Mar. 1 during lunch, which is at the end of the day, according to school officials. The school notified Hawaii Island Police and the student was arrested the following day on Thursday, Mar. 2. The knife was also confiscated, school officials said.
According to investigators, the student brandished the knife, which was said to be four to five inches in length, at two female students.
The student was later released to their parents after being arrested. Because of their age, the student’s identity is not being released.
“Terroristic threats, bullying and fighting will not be tolerated on our campus and violators will face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges,” Hilo Intermediate Principal Heather Dansdill wrote, in part, in a letter sent home to parents and guardians regarding this incident.
This case has been referred to the Hawaii Island Police Department.
Police officials say they’ve assigned a student resource officer to the school and sent community policing officers out this week to talk to the students and make a “Choose Aloha” presentation. HPD says it is sending an officer to work at the school full-time for the remainder of the year and will ensure a resource office is assigned in the fall as well.
