Big Island shop owner survives terrifying attack; suspect arrested

UPDATE 4:00 PM -- Big Island police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Derick Camacho, of Captain Cook, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Camacho was arrested for allegedly robbing the store's 61-year-old owner and threatening him with a gun and a knife. Police arrived and had to use a taser to detain Camacho.
He is currently in custody at Kealakehe Police Station.
ORIGINAL STORY
OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island store owner says he is lucky to be alive after a violent overnight robbery in Ocean View.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at Kahuku Gift and Garden shop located on Prince Kuhio Boulevard. Shop owner Michael Barsell told KITV4 he was woken up by a security alarm that was triggered by someone moving around outside the shop.
Barsell said when he went to investigate, he was attacked.
“He wrestled me to the ground. I had a metal pole with me but I covered it up because I didn’t want him to get it. He started hitting me in the back of the head, telling me he’s gonna kill me, [that] he had a knife and a gun,” Barsell recalled.
“He got me by the hair. Drug me up to the front [of the store]. He hit me until I opened the door. And then he went in and started robbing everything, taking the money, taking the jewelry, making me load stuff. And he was threatening to kill me the whole time,” he added.
Barsell said he told the man that it made to sense to kill him over the contents of his shop, to just take the stuff and go.
A family member recorded video of the aftermath of the attack. Barsell says the security alarm is probably what prompted a faster police response. Big Island police officers had to use a stun gun on the suspect before they arrested him. That person has not yet been identified.
Barsell says his family is by his side working with Hawaii Island Police in the investigation. And he told KITV4 that this isn’t the first time the store has been targeted and robbed.