Big Island schools placed on lockdown following threat, police say

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
