Big Island police still investigating after viral video showing car attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Island car attack
courtesy Big Island Thieves Media Facebook

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) -- Big Island police are continuing to investigate after a video of several people attacking a group in a car went viral on social media. 

Police have arrested one man in connection to the incident, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Four Mile Beach Park in South Hilo.

