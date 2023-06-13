Big Island police still investigating after viral video showing car attack

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) -- Big Island police are continuing to investigate after a video of several people attacking a group in a car went viral on social media.
Police have arrested one man in connection to the incident, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Four Mile Beach Park in South Hilo.
In the video, it appears several men are seen attacking multiple individuals in a vehicle, as well as taking a baseball bat to the car's back windshield.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more updates.
