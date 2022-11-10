Big Island police seeking three Puna men for outstanding warrants and investigations

PUNA, Big Island (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating three Puna men, all wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in ongoing investigations.
The three suspects are Daesyn S. Pacheco-Muragin, 31, of Mountain View, Thomas M.K. Kahooilihala, 25, of Kurtistown, and Steven P.L. Kahooilihala, 43, of Kurtistown.
Pacheco-Muragin is wanted on an outstanding Hilo Circuit warrant. He is described as 5'2, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Thomas Kahooilihala is wanted for questioning related to an assault, property damage, and a road rage-type incident from early October 2022. He is described as 6', 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Steven Kahooilihala is wanted on an outstanding Hilo Circuit warrant. He is described as 6', 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.