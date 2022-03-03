Big Island police seeking four individuals wanted on outstanding warrants by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are seeking the public's help in locating four individuals wanted for outstanding warrants.Kawika Lundburg is wanted for two criminal contempt warrants totaling $800. Lundburg is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Kirk Paulo is wanted for violations of conditions of release on bail and criminal contempt, totaling $2,300. Paulo is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Shawn Decosta is wanted for a $150 criminal contempt warrant. Decosta is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.Brandon Schwarz is wanted for multiple warrants totaling $15,000. Schwarz is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is urged to contact the Hamakua police station at (808) 775-7533. Crime & Courts Police ID woman suspected of assaulting Honolulu store clerk over mask mandate By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hair Crime Criminal Law Police Law Eye Warrant Contempt Kawika Lundburg Brandon Schwarz Shawn Decosta More From KITV 4 Island News Video CrimeStoppers: 22 year old arrested for failure to comply with terms of probation Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top-stories Kyle Rittenhouse was on the witness stand, but Judge Bruce Schroeder stole the show Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Big Island man charged in child pornography case Updated 3 hrs ago Crime & Courts Kauai man's determination to dispose green waste gets him arrested Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder case Updated Jan 19, 2022 Crime & Courts Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha's uncle, charged with terroristic threatening after incident in Salt Lake Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you