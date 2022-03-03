 Skip to main content
Big Island police seeking four individuals wanted on outstanding warrants

Hawai‘i Police Department
HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are seeking the public's help in locating four individuals wanted for outstanding warrants.

  • Kawika Lundburg is wanted for two criminal contempt warrants totaling $800. Lundburg is described as  5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
  • Kirk Paulo is wanted for violations of conditions of release on bail and criminal contempt, totaling $2,300. Paulo is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
  • Shawn Decosta is wanted for a $150 criminal contempt warrant. Decosta is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
  • Brandon Schwarz is wanted for multiple warrants totaling $15,000. Schwarz is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is urged to contact the Hamakua police station at (808) 775-7533.

