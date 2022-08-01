Big Island police searching for two men in connection with Ocean View attempted murder case

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking the public for help in finding two men wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation out of the Ocean View area.
The alleged incident occurred at a home on Bamboo Lane in Ocean View shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
The 37-year-old victim told police the suspects forced their way into his home, assaulted and shot at him. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not need to go to the hospital. No one else was injured during the incident.
Investigators did not say if the victim knew either of the suspects nor did they say if the incident was random incident.
One of the suspects was identified by police as 33-year-old Drosstain “Hano” Pua of Kona. Pua is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Authorities say he is known to frequent the South Kona and Ocean View areas.
The second suspect has not been identified by name. He is described as being a man in his 40s with a thin build and a light complexion. He was said to be about 5’8” tall with brown hair and eyes.
Pua is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities warn the public not to contact Pua and instead call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Anson Caceres at 808-326-4646.
Investigators also warn the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person could result in criminal charges being filed against anyone who assists the wanted person.
Tipsters can communicate anonymously with police through Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
