Big Island police searching for three men considered armed and dangerous

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating three Puna men, considered armed and dangerous, who are wanted on outstanding warrants, and for questioning relative to additional on-going criminal investigations.
The wanted individuals are identified as:
Kiel Kawika Brende, 37, of Kea‘au, who is being sought for two outstanding warrants. He is described as 6'2, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Nathanuel Angel Chow-Guzman, 20, of Kea’au, who is being sought for four outstanding warrants, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft and resisting an order to stop. He is described as 5'7, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Malani Donald Tavui, 38, of Mountain View, who is being sought for an outstanding warrant, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft, firearms offenses, burglary, and resisting an order to stop. He is described as 5'7, 190 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Police would like to remind the public that anyone who hinders the apprehension of a wanted person by providing money, transportation, weapons, disguise, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction, may be subject to the offense of hindering prosecution. First-degree hindering prosecution is a class C felony, and second-degree hindering prosecution is a misdemeanor.
