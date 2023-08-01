Big Island police searching for suspects in assault investigation in Kailua-Kona

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who are people of interest in an assault investigation.
At around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2023, Police responded to a report that several unidentified men were assaulting another man in the 75-5600 block of Palani Road in Kailua-Kona. A video recording documented the assault and some of the incidents.
The first man is described as possibly in his late teens or early 20’s, having a stocky build, light brown complexion, and a beard. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt with orange logos, black socks, and black shoes. The second man, described as having a thin build with a light brown complexion, was last seen wearing an orange softball-type jersey with the number 002 on the back and sleeve, black sweatpants with a white seam, and no shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262 ,or via email at Jason.Foxworthy@Hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should contact the Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.