Big Island police searching for suspect in Keaau home burglary

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell is peaking this morning and will
continue to produce advisory level surf today. The swell is
expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though
another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf
elevated through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are hoping to identify a man caught on surveillance camera stealing items from a home in Keaau.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 23. According to Hawaii Island Police, the suspect pulled up to the home in a white four-door SUV and began removing items from the Keaau home, in the lower Puna area.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s or 40s with a dark complexion and a medium build.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Officer Paul Rose at 808-965-2716, or email him at Paul.Rose@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers line at 808-961-8300.