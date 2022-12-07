 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...

.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.

