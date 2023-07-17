Big Island police officer remembered 5 years after his line-of-duty death

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Big Island police officer remembered 5 years after his line-of-duty death
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) -- It has been five years since Hawaii Police Department Officer Bronson Kaliloa died in the line of duty.
When Kaliloa left for work on July 17, 2018, it was the last day he would have with his family.
Just before 10 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in Mountain View, driven by 33-year-old Justin Waiki. He was wanted on a no-bail warrant, and multiple all-points bulletins.
Waiki got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Kaliloa in the neck and leg.
Other officers returned fire but Waiki took off, leading police on an intense manhunt.
Waiki was killed in a shootout with police three days later in South Point.
"And then there was a huge sigh of relief. Everyone knew they were going to sleep better that night," said a resident in 2018 after Waiki was killed.
As for the police officer, despite the medical team's efforts to save his life, Kaliloa passed away shortly after midnight.
His end of watch: July 18, 2018. Officer Bronson Kaliloa was 46 years old.
On August 4, 2018, brothers and sisters in blue from across the Big Island, the state, and country came together to grieve and pay their respects to one of Hawaii's finest.
"No chief wants to be the one to oversee a death like this, and someone mentioned to me when I speak it sounds like I lost a son. Well I feel that way," said then-Hawaii Police Department Chief Paul Ferreira at Kaliloa's memorial service.
Kaliloa was also remembered by people in the community.
"We have a lot of good officers out here in Puna, and Kaloloa was one of the good ones," said a resident in 2018 after Kaliloa was killed.
Kaliloa graduated from Waimea High School on Kauai in 1990. He became a Big Island police officer in 2008.
He was named "Officer of the Month" in 2012, and "Puna Patrol Officer of the Year" in 2014.
Kaliloa died doing a job he loved -- dedicating his life to protecting the community.
He left behind three children and his wife, Casey. They had been married for 23 years.
Hawaii Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz told KITV4 in a statement: "As we mark five years since the brutal murder of Officer Bronson Kaliloa, we are reminded that no amount of time could ever diminish the strength and courage that he brought to the Hawaii Police Department.
"Bronson exemplified the best of our department, as evidenced by his 2012 Officer of the Month award and being named 2014 Puna Officer of the Year. More than simply being a good officer, he was highly respected by those with whom he worked closely.
"A police officer, a husband, a father, and a son, Officer Bronson Kaliloa is still sorely missed by those who knew and loved him, and on this solemn day, we pause to remember his ultimate sacrifice."