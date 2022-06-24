Big Island police officer recognized for taking down a fentanyl distribution ring

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Big Island police officer recognized for taking down a major fentanyl distribution ring told KITV4 the bust was a big win for the department and the community.
"We were able to disrupt a large scale fentanyl distribution ring on the west side of the Big Island," said Hawaii Police Department officer Justin Gaspar. "We're still actually hearing about on the street level, people are still talking about how it affected so many of the street-level users."
Gaspar was recently honored by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee as officer of the month for March. It was his fifth time winning the award during his nearly 13 years in the police department.
Gaspar's investigation started in November 2021, and in the end he and his team recovered more than 7,000 fentanyl pills, two pounds of pure powdered fentanyl, and five pounds of meth. The drugs had a combined street value of more than $1 million.
Police also arrested a 49-year-old man from Tacoma, Wash., who's believed to be the main supplier from the mainland. They also arrested a 63-year-old man from Kailua-Kona, described as a local conspirator.
"The fentanyl recovery itself was to my knowledge the biggest recovery for our department," Gaspar said. "You know, it's sometimes in our line of work, it almost feels like you're in a losing battle a lot of times, and it definitely was a big win for us. It was nice. It's definitely nice."
Gaspar is a K9 handler. While his narcotics canine was not used in this particular investigation, Gaspar says the dogs are the unsung heroes in the police department.
"They are the biggest underrated tool that we have. They can do things for us that that most people can't," Gaspar said.
Gaspar hopes to one day become a certified K9 trainer. It's a position the Hawaii Police Department currently does not have.
"You start off as a handler and then you go to trainer and you come back and that's your opportunity to give back to the department or to the incoming K9 handlers is you train them and get them street ready. So that's definitely the goal of mine," Gaspar said.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.