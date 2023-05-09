Big Island police narcotics officers continue making fentanyl arrests

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. As a part of National Prevention Week, law enforcement officers on the Big Island are doing their part to spread the word about the deadly narcotic.
KITV4 caught up with Hawaii Island Police's Vice Unit on Thursday, just moments before they rolled out on another illegal trafficking case.
“In the last year, we have recovered, let’s say, cocaine. When we do a secondary test on that cocaine, we find trace elements of fentanyl in it,” said Lt. Ed Buyten, with HPD's Vice/Narcotics Division.
“We’ve found that with methamphetamine. We found that with marijuana. And we also found that in forged prescribed pills (some with) 50% fentanyl. So if you think you’re taking oxycodone, you might be taking a fentanyl pill that’s been forged. And that can immediately cost you your life. So there is no wiggle room when it comes to making that initial choice to utilize something you just don’t know what it is,” he continued.
That unknown quotient is exactly what makes these cases so important. Only a third of the way through 2023, HPD's narcotics division has made 22 arrests involving fentanyl, almost 400 grams of fentanyl recovered, and nearly 600 fentanyl pills seized.
