Big Island police launch attempted murder investigation after man shot in Puna

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a shooting in Puna Monday evening.
On Sept. 26, just after 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man had been shot in Puna.
The 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to the hospital. Police and the Hawaii Fire Department met the man in the parking lot of a Mountain View convenience store.
From there he was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.
While officers were responding to the initial call, police received another call from a man who reported he had been involved in a shooting outside his residence on Waimaka O Pele Road in Mountain View. He reported that he had been shot at and then returned fire.
Police responded to the home and arrested 40-year-old Shane Fann. He was not injured.
A search warrant was drafted for Fann’s residence and was scheduled to be served on Sept. 27.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral at 808-961-2384 or email at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.
