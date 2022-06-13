 Skip to main content
Big Island police identify three charged for attempted theft of 200 pounds of lychee

  • Updated
  • 0
Lychee Thieves identified 6-13

Hawaii Island Police say 24-year-old Krislyn Palama, 33-year-old Duston Bishop, and 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo were each charged with one count of second-degree criminal trespassing in the second degree and second-degree theft in connection with this incident. [Pictured from left]

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police investigators have identified the three people who have been arrested and charged with stealing 200 pounds of lychee from a farm in Hilo.

Hawaii Island Police say 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 33-year-old Duston Bishop, and 24-year-old Krislyn Palama were each charged with one count of second-degree criminal trespassing in the second degree and second-degree theft in connection with this incident.

KITV4 spoke with the owner of O.K. Farm, Troy Keolanui, about the theft. Keolanui said luckily a Goosd Samaritan spotted the would-be thieves crossing the Wailuku River with duffle bags filled with the tropical fruit.

A DLNR officer confronted the trio before police officers arrived on scene and arrested them. They were found with 200 pounds of lychee, valued at more than $1,000.

“The theft of agricultural products is a growing problem that hurts the entire community by raising the cost of locally grown produce which can adversely affect our island’s food sustainability,” said Officer Christopher Fukumoto of the Hilo Community Policing Section.

Palama and Aguinaldo are still in custody in lieu of $2,250.00 bail. They were scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on Monday. Bishop was released after posting $2,250.00 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance later in June.

