Big Island mother and son charged with multiple offenses

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After a brief struggle with police, a mother and son were both taken into custody for several offenses, according to Big Island police.
21-year-old Keoni Sanderson was wanted by police for several warrants and for questioning on other criminal investigations. On June 16, 2023, when police located him on Henry Street in Kailua-Kona, he was in a vehicle with his mother, 54-year-old Kimberly Sanderson.
As officers approached the car, they observed a man, later identified as Keoni, attempting to conceal himself within the car. When officers attempted to take him into custody for his outstanding warrants, his mother tried to obstruct officers by attempting to lock the vehicle’s doors. Officers managed to gain access into the vehicle at which point Keoni’s mother physically prevented officers from taking him into custody.
Officers were able to gain control of Kimberly Sanderson and continued their efforts to take Keoni Sanderson into custody, who had become physically aggressive towards officers. After a brief struggle, Keoni Sanderson was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station.
Keoni Sanderson was later charged with six counts of first-degree bail jumping, three counts of violating bail release, two counts of first-degree assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt of court, possession of an open container within a vehicle.
His total bail was set at $62,000.
Kimberly Sanderson was charged with obstructing a government operation, first-degree hindering prosecution, possession of an open container within a vehicle, driving without a license, driving without vehicle insurance.
Her total bail was set at $13,250.
The traffic-related offenses stemmed from the officers’ observation of an open container of an intoxicating beverage within the vehicle, and Kimberly Sanderson not having a driver’s license and valid motor vehicle insurance.