Big Island mother and son charged with multiple offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
Sanderson photo

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After a brief struggle with police, a mother and son were both taken into custody for several offenses, according to Big Island police. 

21-year-old Keoni Sanderson was wanted by police for several warrants and for questioning on other criminal investigations. On June 16, 2023, when police located him on Henry Street in Kailua-Kona, he was in a vehicle with his mother, 54-year-old Kimberly Sanderson.  

