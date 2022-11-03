 Skip to main content
Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges

Adam Kepoo

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Honoka‘a man, 27 year-old Adam Kahekili Kepoo, must serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022

hearing. As a result, Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges. 

Adam Kahekili Kepoo, 27, will serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole for seven felony offenses. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022 hearing. Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.

