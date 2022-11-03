Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Honoka‘a man, 27 year-old Adam Kahekili Kepoo, must serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022
hearing. As a result, Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges.
The charges included:
-A single count each of Kidnapping (restraining another person with the intent to inflict bodily injury upon that person);
-First degree Terroristic Threatening (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a knife);
-Two counts of Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member (where the physical abuse consisted of causing bodily injury by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck)
-Three counts of Second Degree Assault (two charges for causing bodily injury with a dangerous instrument and one charge of causing substantial bodily injury).
Kidnapping, the most serious offense, is a class B felony which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.
All of Kepoo’s crimes were committed against the same woman during their three-month dating relationship.
“Domestic violence is more than mere physical abuse; it is creating a cloud that follows the victim everywhere and convinces them that they will not be believed, nor can they leave,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf. “If there is any lesson to be imparted from this terrible case, it would be that if you see something, say something, and believe what you are being told. Victims need to know they can become survivors.”
