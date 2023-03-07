Big Island man facing several gun, drug charges following arrest in Hilo

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots,
and seas building to 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Daniel Keith Kia‘i Tavares mug shot
Courtesy: Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man is facing several drug and weapons charges following a warrant search in Hilo over the weekend.
Daniel Keith Kia‘i Tavares, 30, is charged with attempted distribution and possession of methamphetamine and prohibited possession of firearms, among other charges.
According to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Big Island police first made contact with Tavares as he was sitting in a parked car along the shoulder of Akolea Road in Hilo on Saturday.
The officers obtained a warrant to search the car and uncovered about 12 ounces of meth as well as two P80 framed handguns that were unregistered and unserialized, according to police.
In all, Tavares was charged with eight crimes for promoting a dangerous drug, attempted promotion of a dangerous drug, and weapons charges including two counts related to the purchase and manufacture of ghost guns.
Authorities say Tavares was also arrested for an unrelated bench warrant.
Tavares is set to make his initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday afternoon. He remains in jail in lieu of $347,000.00 bail.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.