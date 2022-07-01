Big Island man charged with murder in killing of 87-year-old neighbor with arrow

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 33-year-old Big Island man has been charged with murder for the killing of his 87-year-old neighbor on Wednesday, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
That suspect, Cameron Stewart, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing after investigators say he intentionally shot his neighbor with an arrow. His bail has been set at $1-million.
Puna patrol officers were called out to the home on Kawakawa Street in the Hawaiian Beaches housing subdivision just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a caller had reported seeing a man sitting a wheelchair in the driveway, bleeding from the neck.
When officers got to the home they said they found the victim, identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker, unconscious, sitting in a walker seat with a “laceration-type injury” to his neck. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
While investigating this incident, homicide detectives said they received information identifying Stewart as a possible suspect.
Detectives served a search warrant on Stewart’s residence and recovered a recurve bow, various arrows, and other archery-related items.
Stewart and his family moved to the island from Arizona in the middle part of June.
Stewart is set to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, July 5.
Investigators are still looking into this incident. Anyone with information, or anyone who may have been on Kawakawa Street between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, is asked to call Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2385.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.