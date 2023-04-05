Big Island man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Ocean View

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man is facing multiple charges, including one for attempted murder, following a domestic incident in Ocean View over the weekend.
Police were called out to the home in the 92-8000 block of Tiki Lane in the Ocean View Estates subdivision around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
According to Hawaii Island Police, a 40-year-old woman said she and the suspect, 44-year-old Rilson Rodrigues, were arguing with each other. The woman told police when she tried to get in her car and leave, Rodrigues jumped on the hood and damaged her windshield.
The woman told police after that Rodrigues retrieved a rifle from another car and started shooting at her. At least one of the bullets struck the victim’s car but she was not hit. Rodrigues then took off in a maroon-colored sedan.
Police located and arrested Rodrigues and the maroon-colored sedan later Sunday evening. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, police said.
On Tuesday, Rodrigues was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal property damage and two counts of ownership prohibited. His bail was set at $145,000.
Rodrigues was taken to the Hilo Community Correction Facility. He was arraigned on Wednesday.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.