Big Island man arrested for abuse and assault after incident that left 3-year-old in critical condition

Nainoa Ellis-Noa

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have arrested an Ocean View man for abuse and assault offenses related to a domestic incident that left a 3-year old in critical condition. 

Police arrested 25-year-old Nainoa Ellis-Noa, following an incident on Tuesday, November 2. 

