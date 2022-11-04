Big Island man arrested for abuse and assault after incident that left 3-year-old in critical condition

Hawai’i Island police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Ocean View man with abuse and assault offenses stemming from a domestic-related incident that left a three-year-old boy in critical condition.
OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have arrested an Ocean View man for abuse and assault offenses related to a domestic incident that left a 3-year old in critical condition.
Police arrested 25-year-old Nainoa Ellis-Noa, following an incident on Tuesday, November 2.
Just after 11:00 p.m., officers arrived at a residence on Tiki Lane in Ocean View to discover an unresponsive child. Officers learned that the child, in critical condition, was being taken to the Kona Community Hospital by ambulance.
The child was later taken to Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition. Police reports confirm that Ellis-Noa is the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother.
A female infant, who lived in the same home as the 3-year-old, was taken into protective custody for her immediate safety.
Ellis-Noa was arrested and taken to Kealakehe Police Station. He was charged with one count of abuse of a family or household member, one count of first degree assault, and one count of second degree assault.
His bail was set at $17,000. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, November 7.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224, or via email.