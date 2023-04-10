Big Island man arrested after threatening employees at Hilo driver license center

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man was arrested and charged for harassment after allegedly threatening employees at a Hilo driver licensing center in early April.
The alleged incident happened at the Hilo Driver Licensing Center on April 6. According to police, 52-year-old Eric Kinman Doherty of Kurtistown, reportedly became upset with one of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing clerks that was assisting his girlfriend.
During the altercation, investigators say Doherty went to his car and returned moments later, gestured that he had a gun, and made a statement insinuating that he had a gun. No one was injured during this incident.
Police officers were called out but Doherty had already left before they arrived.
Later that evening around 5:45 p.m., police found Doherty at Honolii Beach Park and arrested him without incident. He was charged with harassment. His bail was set at $500.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.