Big Island man and woman charged with burglary, identity theft

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged a woman and man with multiple theft and identity theft charges in relation to an October 16 incident.
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3 p.m., at a residence on Ahulani Street in Kailua-Kona, police responded to a burglary, and determined that earlier in the day unknown suspects had stolen multiple items, including electronic items and credit cards.
According to police, 27-year-old Destanyie Calicdan of Hilo and 31-year-old Troy Canda-Raigumai of Kea‘au were both observed using the victim’s stolen credit cards to make several unauthorized purchases at at least five businesses in the Kailua-Kona area.
On Monday, October 17, Canda-Raigumai and Calicdan were arrested, and police impounded their black Honda Civic coupe.
Detectives continued the investigation and recovered the victim’s electronic items and several stolen credit cards.
Detectives charged Calicdan and Canda-Raigumai with the following offenses:
Destanyie Calicdan was charged with 4 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 2 counts of second-degree theft, 2 counts of third-degree theft, 1 count unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.
Canda-Raigumai was charged with 3 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 1 count of second-degree theft, 1 count of third-degree theft, 1 count of fourth-degree theft, 1 count of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, 1 count of habitual property crime.
Bail for both Calicdan and Canda-Raigumai was set individually at $10,000.
Anyone who may have additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Sheldon Nakamoto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.