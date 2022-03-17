Big Island man, 81, hospitalized after violent home invasion in Pepeekeo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating a violent home invasion in Pepeekeo that put an 81-year-old man in a hospital intensive care unit.
It happened Wednesday evening. Hawaii Island Police officers received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. of a home invasion robbery that had occurred at a house on Alakahi Place in Pepeekeo.
According to police, the homeowner said two men busted into his house, grabbed him from behind, and started beating him. The home invaders then stole a gun, the victim’s cellphone, wallet, and an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off.
After the suspects left, the homeowner managed to get to his car and drive to a neighbor’s house for help. First responders soon arrived and treated the victim for injuries to his neck and face. However, police say later Wednesday evening the homeowner’s symptoms got worse and he had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. At last report he was still there in an ICU, police said.
The suspects were described as being “locals,” possibly in their 20s. Further descriptions of then men are limited and police say they are not sure if they fled the scene on foot or in a car. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
