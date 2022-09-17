Big Island girl found alive after alleged abduction in Waikoloa area by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials are reporting that 15-year-old Mikella Debina was found safe on the Big Island Saturday, after she went missing Friday afternoon.Debina was last seen around Anaeho'omalu Bay with her boyfriend Friday afternoon. Hawaii Police pronounced the teen missing around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. As Debina's cousin, Mahana Cumiford, told KITV4 Friday, Debina's boyfriend alleged that Debina may have been abducted from the beach by an older man. Local Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger By Kathryn Doorey and Mika Miyashima Amber Alerts were sent to Big Island residents on Friday evening and throughout the Islands early Saturday morning. Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth thanked police, the FBI and the community for "working tirelessly to find Mikella and return her to safety." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Stolen Stuff Hawaii launches petition urging Gov. Ige to veto the bail reform bill Updated Aug 31, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii police arrest and charge man for kidnapping, assault, terroristic threatening Updated Jun 17, 2022 Local Bouncer injured in overnight stabbing at Waikiki nightclub, suspect arrested Updated Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Stabbing on H3 now a murder investigation after victim dies | UPDATE Updated Jul 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect accused of stabbing wife to death on H3 Freeway a Marine | UPDATE Updated Jul 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral Updated Aug 5, 2022 Recommended for you