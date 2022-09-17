 Skip to main content
Big Island girl found alive after alleged abduction in Waikoloa area

Officials are reporting that 15-year-old Mikella Debina was found safe on the Big Island Saturday, after she went missing Friday afternoon.

Debina was last seen around Anaeho'omalu Bay with her boyfriend Friday afternoon. Hawaii Police pronounced the teen missing around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. 

An error occurred