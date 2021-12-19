Beware of counterfeit products this holiday shopping season, Homeland Security Investigations warns

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As you finish up your holiday shopping this year and prepare to hand out those gifts, the Department of Homeland Security wants you to be on the lookout for counterfeit products.
Counterfeit products can be toys, electronics, makeup, any merchandise that resembles a trademark item made with subpar materials and made by a company that is not licensed to make that product.
“It is the demand for these products that creates a market for them and that market is making criminals rich and putting our children in danger and I think that is a factor we don't want,” said John F. Tobon, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations.
Tobon says increased trade around the world makes stopping the manufacturing of counterfeit products more difficult. The business of counterfeit toys is $100-Billion business a year and this is all money that criminal organizations are getting to utilize in other criminal schemes.
Toys can be made with poisonous dyes and paint. Subpar materials can lead to small parts breaking off becoming a choking hazard. Electronics can heat up and explode. Makeup and healthcare products can be made with dangerous or unsanitary ingredients.
So what should you be looking out for?
“Packaging for legitimate trademarked products is usually very sharp, very bright and is usually very expensive to manufacture and so these are the areas where counterfeiters cut corners,” Tobon said. “All electronic products in the U.S. are certified by underwriter laboratories. So if you ever found a UL sticker, label, insignia that means that product has been tested and deemed safe.”
Some other tips Tobon says consumers should consider:
Only purchase goods from reputable retailers.
If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Read product reviews, seller reviews.
Research companies you aren't familiar with.
“The greater impact is really twofold. It impacts legitimate manufacturers of legitimate merchandise and all the employees that are behind that product. Secondly, all of that money is going to go to a criminal organization and that is going to impact the quality of life you and I have in our neighborhood,” Tobon said.
In an effort to help consumes protect themselves this holiday season, Homeland Security Investigations and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center created a shopping toolkit – Dos and Don’ts - as well as all the recommendations Tobon talked about and more.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.