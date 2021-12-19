Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Beware of counterfeit products this holiday shopping season, Homeland Security Investigations warns

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas Presents generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As you finish up your holiday shopping this year and prepare to hand out those gifts, the Department of Homeland Security wants you to be on the lookout for counterfeit products.

Counterfeit products can be toys, electronics, makeup, any merchandise that resembles a trademark item made with subpar materials and made by a company that is not licensed to make that product.

“It is the demand for these products that creates a market for them and that market is making criminals rich and putting our children in danger and I think that is a factor we don't want,” said John F. Tobon, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations.

Tobon says increased trade around the world makes stopping the manufacturing of counterfeit products more difficult. The business of counterfeit toys is $100-Billion business a year and this is all money that criminal organizations are getting to utilize in other criminal schemes.

Toys can be made with poisonous dyes and paint. Subpar materials can lead to small parts breaking off becoming a choking hazard. Electronics can heat up and explode. Makeup and healthcare products can be made with dangerous or unsanitary ingredients.

So what should you be looking out for?

“Packaging for legitimate trademarked products is usually very sharp, very bright and is usually very expensive to manufacture and so these are the areas where counterfeiters cut corners,” Tobon said. “All electronic products in the U.S. are certified by underwriter laboratories. So if you ever found a UL sticker, label, insignia that means that product has been tested and deemed safe.”

Some other tips Tobon says consumers should consider:

  • Only purchase goods from reputable retailers.
  • If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Read product reviews, seller reviews.
  • Research companies you aren't familiar with.

“The greater impact is really twofold. It impacts legitimate manufacturers of legitimate merchandise and all the employees that are behind that product. Secondly, all of that money is going to go to a criminal organization and that is going to impact the quality of life you and I have in our neighborhood,” Tobon said.

In an effort to help consumes protect themselves this holiday season, Homeland Security Investigations and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center created a shopping toolkit – Dos and Don’ts - as well as all the recommendations Tobon talked about and more.

Tap here to see the holiday shopping toolkit.

As more people shop during the holidays, Homeland Security Investigations reports it's a busy time for criminal enterprises.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you