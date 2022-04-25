Bevy of drugs, ghost gun parts recovered during warrant sweep on Maui

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A warrant sweep at a Maui home last week led to three arrests as well as several disturbing finds including fentanyl powder, pills, and the implements to manufacture ghost guns.
Officers with the Maui Police Department’s (MPD) special response team executed the search warrant at a home in Kihei around 9:45 a.m. on April 21.
Among the drugs found, MPD says it recovered crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, methadone powder, methadone pills, methadone hydrochloride, morphine sulfate pills, alprazolam pills, and buprenorphine hydrochloride pills.
Among the weapons found in the home, MPD says it found a large 3D printer and several self-manufactured weapons parts for pistols and AR-Platform rifles. Officers also found more than 100 rounds of live ammunition.
MPD said they also recovered $711 and drug paraphernalia “associated with the use and distribution of illegal narcotics.”
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kaelan Starmer, 59-year-old Alison Hethcote, and 36-year-old Kailani Rush. All three arrestees are facing multiple drug and weapons charges.
Bail for Starmer was set at $252,250. Bail for both Hethcote and Rush was set at $185,000.
Authorities have not said how they were led to the home nor did they say if they believe any self-manufactured weapons may have already been sold.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.