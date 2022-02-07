 Skip to main content

Barricade situation shuts down Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Generic

KAHANA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions in Windward Oahu - between Keneke's Grill in Punaluu and Kahana Bay - because of a police investigation.

Police responded to a possible barricade situation at a home along the highway just before 2 p.m. and they closed the highway as a precaution.

The situation has caused a traffic nightmare, with cars being turned around. Kamehameha Highway is the main artery between the Windward side and the north shore.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.