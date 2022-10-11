 Skip to main content
Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed, 'Serial' podcast subject

  • Updated
  • 0
Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," smiles and waves as he leaves the courthouse after a judge overturned Syed's 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial during a hearing at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 19.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast "Serial."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday she instructed her office to dismiss the charges after results of advanced DNA testing of Lee's shoes, skirt, pantyhose and jacket ruled out Syed.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

