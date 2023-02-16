Authorities locate missing inmate who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical
moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy
rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High
rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are
already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
UPDATE 5:45 p.m. - According to the Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety, missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate Pono Kaleikini was arrested by Honolulu Police around 4:45 p.m. in the Pearl City Area.
The PSD thanks the Honolulu Police for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility late Wednesday night.
According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS), a security guard working the front gate of the facility around 10:25 p.m. when they spotted a person outside the fence of the prison. When that person was told to stop, they ran off.
Corrections officers performed an emergency headcount and learned that inmate Pono Kaleikini, 26, was missing. The facility was then placed on lockdown.
Staff searched the prison grounds and the roads outside the facility. They also notified Honolulu Police and the Hawaii Sheriff’s Office about Kaleikini’s escape.
Corrections officials are still trying to figure out how Kaleikini was able to escape.
Kaleikini is described as being 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kaleikini’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hawaii Sheriff’s Office at 808-586-1352.
DPS says Kaleikini is a minimum security inmate who was serving time for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. He was up for parole in December 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.