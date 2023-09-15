Authorities investigating after ambulance stolen from scene in Kalihi

Digital Content Manager
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Authorities are investigating after an ambulance was stolen from the scene of an emergency call in the Kalihi area, Wednesday night.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), first responders were on the scene of a medical call, treating a patient in Kalihi. When the paramedics returned to the ambulance, it was gone.
A second ambulance was dispatched to the call to continue treating the original patient.
Using GPS, the stolen ambulance was found less than a mile from where it was stolen, about 20 minutes after it was taken.
This incident is being investigated as a automobile theft case, according to the Honolulu Police Department. No arrests have been made.
