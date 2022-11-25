 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone

The gunman in this week's deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.

The note talks about God, the holy spirit and how the author felt his "associates" were mocking him. Walmart uses the term associates for some of its employees.

CNN's Diane Gallagher, Josh Campbell, Michelle Watson, Andi Babineau and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

