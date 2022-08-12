 Skip to main content
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at western New York event and a suspect is in custody, police say

Salman Rushdie -- a celebrated author and winner of the world's top literary prizes whose writings generated death threats -- was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck on stage Friday before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, State Police said.

The attacker was taken into custody by a state trooper at the event, police said.

CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Artemis Moshtaghian, and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

