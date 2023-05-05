 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Attorneys for Menendez brothers claim new evidence could overturn life sentences

  • 0
Erik Menendez (R) and his brother Lyle listen to court proceedings on May 17, 1991, in the case of the shotgun murder of their wealthy parents in August 1989. Attorneys for the Menendez brothers claim new evidence could overturn their life sentences.

 Lee Celano/Reuters

Attorneys for brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, say new evidence shows the convictions and life sentences should be overturned, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

At their high-profile trials decades ago, the brothers did not deny killing Jose and Kitty Menendez, but argued that they should not be convicted of premeditated murder because they acted in self-defense after enduring a lifetime of abuse by their father. The brothers were retried and found guilty in 1996 after a first trial ended with jurors deadlocked.

CNN's Chloe Melas and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

