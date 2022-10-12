 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Attorney representing Kapolei man in 'Russian spy' case asks to withdrawal as counsel

  • Updated
  • 0
Stolen Identities Couple Charged

This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, left, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniforms. Primose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Morrison, who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children, have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. The couple were arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (United States District Court District of Hawaii via AP)

 HOGP

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The public defender representing Walter Primrose, a Kapolei resident who, along with his wife, are accused of being Russian spies, has filed a motion to withdrawal as counsel for the accused.

Primrose and his wife, named as Gwynn Morrison in the charge documents, are accused of living under the names "Bobby" Edward Fort and Julie "Lyn" Montague, since 1987.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

An error occurred