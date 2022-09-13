Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. CEO Dennis Mitsunaga, and three firm employees – Terri Otani, Aaron Fujii, and Chad McDonald, were all named in the original indictment back in June 2022. At the time of the original indictment, Tanaka was listed as an unlisted co-conspirator.
A copy of the First Superseding Indictment is included at the bottom of this article.
According to the indictment, Tanaka along with Mitsunaga & Associates employees contributed more than $45,000 to Kaneshiro’s re-election campaigns between October 2012 and October 2016 in exchange for Kaneshiro’s prosecution of a former company employee.
According to court documents, the former employee targeted with prosecution had been a project architect at the firm for 15 years when she was fired without explanation on the same day she expressed disagreement with claims the CEO made against her.
Kaneshiro took a leave of absence as Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney in March 2019 after he became a target of the federal investigation. He didn’t run for re-election in 2020 and his term expired in January 2021, the Associated Press reported.
Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga, Otani, Fujii, and McDonald are all out on bond in Hawaii, scheduled for arraignment and plea on Tuesday.