 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Federal Court

Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building and US Court House

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.

Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme
Download PDF First Superseding Indictment

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred