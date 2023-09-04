Attempted murder suspect at-large, after man shot at in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An attempted murder suspect is at large, and the man who he shot at is lucky to be alive after the scary altercation.
A source close to the investigation reports that a group of men got into an argument with a 53-year-old man around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, on Leonui Street in Waipahu.
The group got into a fight, and when the victim tried to drive off, he heard several gunshots.
He was able to escape uninjured, with only a few bullet holes to his vehicle.
HPD is now searching for the gunman, and the group of men involved.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police.
