Attempted murder investigation underway in Moiliili

May 20, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A police investigation is currently underway on South King Street in Honolulu.

Honolulu police say someone shot at a 41-year-old man after a verbal argument escalated.

The shooting was reported a little after 3 a.m. outside of the Longs Drugs store in Moiliili. The victim was not injured and has remained on the scene.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. Few other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Crime & Courts

HPD arrests 25-year-old man in connection with deadly game room shooting | UPDATE

By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara and Matthew Nuttle