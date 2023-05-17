Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Honokaa; Suspect arrested

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a shooting Tuesday evening in Honokaa.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Hamakua patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rickard Place, off Mamane Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from critical gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim was conscious and receiving assistance from a Good Samaritan. The victim, suffering from injuries to his neck and head, was taken by ambulance to North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later flown to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu for further treatment.
According to a witness at the scene, the victim and the suspect, 29-year-old Keola Jedidiah Whitehead-Shibata of Honokaa, were arguing. During the argument, Whitehead-Shibata allegedly became agitated, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim multiple times before running off.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section soon arrived and began investigating. The case was classified as a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
Officers began searching the area and found Whitehead-Shibata Wednesday morning, hiding out in a wooded area off Lehua Street in Honokaa.
Investigators are asking the public for any information about this incident. Witnesses or individuals with information can contact the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.