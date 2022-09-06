Attempted murder in Ewa Beach shakes community by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- Witnesses say a woman covered in blood ran onto the street crying for help Tuesday afternoon in Ewa Beach. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m.Police are now investigating this incident as an attempted murder.Honolulu police officers were called to an alleyway between Ilima Intermediate School and the Ewa Beach Professional Center.A security guard at the center told KITV4 she saw the woman run onto Fort Weaver Road and called for help.Police say the woman is in good condition.State Senator Kurt Fevella — who REPRESENTS the area — was at a meeting in a restaurant across the street.He didn't see the altercation, but did see first responders arrive.He says this kind of incident is unusual for this area.If you have any information -- you're asked to call Honolulu police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Hundreds of Hawaii's seniors were victims of scams in 2021 according to new FBI report Updated Apr 5, 2022 Business Gov. Ige discusses his final months in office, the bail reform bill, and his trip to Japan Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Burglars target Honolulu public charter school twice in two weeks Updated May 5, 2022 Crime & Courts Charges filed against suspect accused of sexual assault, burglary in Manoa Updated Aug 9, 2022 News CrimeStoppers: Brae Salis identified, arrested on murder charges Updated Dec 18, 2021 Business Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you