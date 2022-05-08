Attempted murder charge dropped in Fort Street Mall attack that left man in critical condition

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of a brutal attack that left a another man in critical condition last Tuesday was released from police custody after Honolulu prosecutors dropped his attempted murder charge.
Witnesses say the man attacked the 57-year-old victim with a water flask and attempted to flee the Fort Street Mall area on a bicycle before Honolulu police vehicles converged on the suspect two blocks away.
The 32-year-old man, Armin Baertschi, Jr., was caught on Alakea Street and arrested for attempted murder, modification of probation and several outstanding warrants.
On May 2, before the incident, Baertschi's probation officer filed a motion to modify his probation after failing to submit a drug test in April. This comes after Baertschi missed or refused eight urine analysis tests since April 2021.
The terms of his probation order require Baertschi to submit a drug test within 30 minutes at the direction of his officer. He is also to report to his probation officer, which he failed to do in April.
Baertschi was on a four-year HOPE probation order after being found guilty of drug charges in 2019.
He has a lengthy criminal record that includes several fourth-degree thefts, criminal trespassing, and promoting dangerous drugs.
Baertschi is in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center on a $20k cash-only bond for failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.