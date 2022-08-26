 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Attempted abductions have parents concerned about children's safety

  • 0
School is in session. Should you worry about your kid catching monkeypox?

So far, monkeypox transmission has not occurred among kids in the US, according to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

HAWAII (KITV)- Thera was an attempted kidnapping on Friday. Parents received a letter from Ka'o-hao Public Charter School in Kailua saying a student biking home was approached by two men in a white truck near Kailua Beach Park. The student turned around and biked to a friend's house. The truck also tried to turn around but stopped after a bystander called the police. There's been no arrests at this time.

Stories like this and an attempted abduction in Ohio has some parents concerned about their own child's safety in Hawaii. Eli Dennis is doing what he can to keep his son safe. He's telling him at an early age about the dangers of child abduction. "The earlier he learns about it the better. Because in today's climate is not a safe as it was when we were kids. I don't want my son ending up in someone's van. I don't want him playing around in the wrong streets, going on the wrong roads, and someone end up taking him," said Dennis.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK