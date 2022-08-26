Attempted abductions have parents concerned about children's safety

HAWAII (KITV)- Thera was an attempted kidnapping on Friday. Parents received a letter from Ka'o-hao Public Charter School in Kailua saying a student biking home was approached by two men in a white truck near Kailua Beach Park. The student turned around and biked to a friend's house. The truck also tried to turn around but stopped after a bystander called the police. There's been no arrests at this time.
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front …
Stories like this and an attempted abduction in Ohio has some parents concerned about their own child's safety in Hawaii. Eli Dennis is doing what he can to keep his son safe. He's telling him at an early age about the dangers of child abduction. "The earlier he learns about it the better. Because in today's climate is not a safe as it was when we were kids. I don't want my son ending up in someone's van. I don't want him playing around in the wrong streets, going on the wrong roads, and someone end up taking him," said Dennis.
A national story has come out detailing a 6-year-old's alleged escape from an abductor in Ohio. Dennis says he teaches his son to be vigilant. "He has to be cognizant and focused on who he encounters, and what he's doing. How he's going from Point A to Point B. We have those conversations all the time," said Dennis.
"Kids just need to be aware of their surroundings. If you can manage distance from whoever is trying to grab them, then half of the battle is won already before contact," said child trafficking expert Katherine Alamea-Xian. She says in today's climate, it's important to talk to kids early. The girl in Ohio got away from her alleged attacked by struggling and screaming, and she's only six years old.
"I teach my daughter not to talk to strangers. And we tell her if anything that happens that she should scream very loud," said Tiffany Bernades. Her daughter is 5 and she's wants her to know what to do, if she's grabbed.
"When kids are in this situation they should scream, scratch them or kick them to get them out of the way, just to release them," said Evelyn Barut who is Program Executive for the Youth Department at the YMCA of Honolulu.
Barut says the YMCA uses specific protocols to prevent abduction. "They need a picture ID if the parents are going to have someone else pick up their child. here is also a passcode that the parents need to identify and know what it is before they authorize someone to pick up the child," said Barut.
As for being on the street, a child trafficking expert recommends parents tell kids to stay alert for vehicles moving slow, stopping, or following them. And to stay away from individuals with no reason for being at a location. " The effects of someone trying to kidnap you last a lifetime. You suffer PTSD, nightmares, flashbacks and you never have a sense of safety without long term therapy. It's a life altering event," said Alamea-Xian.
