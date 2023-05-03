 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

Atlanta shooting suspect in custody after hourslong manhunt

  • Updated
  • 0

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical building that left one woman dead and four others wounded Wednesday is in custody after an hourslong manhunt, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities searched for nearly eight hours after they said 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of Northside Hospital Medical, killing a 39-year-old woman and sending four others to the hospital before fleeing in a vehicle he carjacked nearby.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Christina Maxouris reported from Atlanta, while Dakin Andone reported and wrote this story in New York. CNN's Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

