Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING CANCELLED FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL
ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Surf of 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, gradually
diminishing tonight and Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
breaking

At least 4 people were killed in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital campus shooting, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

At least four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said in a news conference Wednesday evening.

The shooter is also dead, police said.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, according to an earlier Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

"At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead," police said in the post, although it was not clear whether the shooting was self-inflicted.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," the post added.

Police were going through "multiple floors" clearing the building and evacuating victims Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said Wednesday, adding that there are "hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building."

"We're treating this as a catastrophic scene right now," Meulenberg said.

There has been a reunification site set up for family members and friends at Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park, police added.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, a White House official said. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting on scene, the ATF Dallas Field Division said on Twitter.

'I just knew that it was a shooting'

Debra Proctor was in another building on the hospital campus for a doctor's appointment when she heard police sirens ringing out.

When she stepped outside, first responders were lined up everywhere, she told CNN. Proctor, who has been a registered nurse for more than four decades, said it was a "shocking" scene.

"Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks," Proctor said. "They were still arriving when I was leaving."

Kalen Davis, a lifelong Tulsa resident, was waiting in traffic around 5 p.m. local time when she saw multiple police cars responding to the scene.

In a video she shared with CNN, authorities can be seen running toward a building with their guns drawn. Two officers are seen taking long guns out of their trunks as more emergency vehicles race to the scene.

"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis, 45, told CNN. "That's when I got emotional."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amanda Jackson, Kaitlin Collins and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

