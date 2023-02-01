 Skip to main content
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

  Updated
Mililani agg assault 2/1
Courtesy: Debra Cuba

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say.

One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.

