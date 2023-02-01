Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say.
One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed to KITV4 that they transported two patients from the scene – one patient, a 37-year-old woman was in critical condition and a 40-year-old man was in serious condition.
According to EMS, the woman was run over by a car and then assaulted after being hit. The man was treated for multiple injuries sustained after he too was assaulted, EMS reported.
Honolulu Police say the woman was injured after being struck by a car and the man was injured while assisting the woman.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during his arrest, HPD says.
Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified. Investigators have not said what led up to the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
