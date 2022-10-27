 Skip to main content
Assault charge dismissed against man accused in 2019 Mililani stabbing attack

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu prosecutors are working to re-file a first-degree assault charge against a man accused of stabbing three people -- his estranged girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend -- in Mililani.

"He slashed her face and opened. And she had hundred stitches. We are still trying to recover with all the ongoing surgeries and yet she was a minor at the time. What's going on with our court system?" said survivor Patience Sallas about the attack on her and her daughter. Both were stabbed by Michael Gibbs in 2019.

Mililani Assault Case 10/27

