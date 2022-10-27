Assault charge dismissed against man accused in 2019 Mililani stabbing attack

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu prosecutors are working to re-file a first-degree assault charge against a man accused of stabbing three people -- his estranged girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend -- in Mililani.
"He slashed her face and opened. And she had hundred stitches. We are still trying to recover with all the ongoing surgeries and yet she was a minor at the time. What's going on with our court system?" said survivor Patience Sallas about the attack on her and her daughter. Both were stabbed by Michael Gibbs in 2019.
The victims in this case say they were completely blindsided after hearing that one of the counts against Gibbs has been dismissed
That's the case involving Sallas' daughter Alysa, who was slashed multiple times in the face.
The dismissal stems from a Supreme Court case earlier this year known as State v Jardine. Essentially, defendants have to be given an explanation of "substantial bodily injury" for the assault charges to move forward.
For Sallas, she says it feels like a technicality that's put a wrench in getting justice for her daughter.
“This is so f***ed up. I don't even know what to say already. We were supposed to go to trial next week. Now it's pushed back again until next year, February. These criminals have so much more rights than us victims, it's very sad. Our Hawaii court system really sucks. It needs to do a better job protecting us victims instead of letting criminals off too easy. My poor daughter, when she heard the news yesterday that her case got dismissed, she started crying,” Sallas told KITV4.
A judge threw out the offense against Gibbs on Wednesday without prejudice. But two other counts against Gibbs were not dismissed -- attempted murder and second-degree assault.
Meanwhile, prosecutors are also frustrated by the decision because the case was already delayed because of COVID. Now, Gibbs’ trial – originally scheduled for Nov. 7 -- has been pushed back to 2023.